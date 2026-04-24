Asom Mala Road Project Triggers BJP-Contractor Standoff in Digboi

DIGBOI — A road project meant to improve connectivity in Tinsukia district has instead become the flashpoint for an increasingly bitter standoff between the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the contractor executing the Mohong–Digboi stretch of the Asom Mala Phase-II project.

At the centre of the dispute are contractor Matlebuddin Ahmed and his associate Bhaskar Goswami of Purvanchal Building Pvt. Ltd., the firm tasked with the nearly 40-km stretch via Pengaree. BJYM's Digboi and Tingrai mandal committees have filed a series of formal complaints with the district administration and police, levelling serious allegations against the duo.

A Broken Promise to Local Workers

The friction traces back to a meeting at the BJP Digboi Mandal office, where the contractor had reportedly assured local workers that they would be engaged in supplying construction materials for the project.

BJYM claims that as the project nears completion, that commitment has been quietly abandoned — amounting to what the youth wing has called a "calculated exclusion" of local stakeholders from a project being executed in their own backyard.

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