ASOMI Rural Mart Opens in Sivasagar to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav inaugurated the ASOMI Rural Mart in Sivasagar on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards promoting rural women entrepreneurs and strengthening market access for locally produced products. The rural mart, located on GNG Road near Lahoti Petrol Pump in Sivasagar town, will be managed by the Panchali Cluster Level Federation (CLF) under Sivasagar Development Block.

The outlet will offer a wide range of handloom and handicraft products made by members of self-help groups (SHGs) across Sivasagar district. It is expected to provide a well-organised marketing platform for rural women entrepreneurs and help promote their products among a wider customer base.

Also Read: Asomi Mart: Kaziranga's Path to Women Empowerment