Tourism Meets Tradition: Asomi Mart in Kaziranga Lights the Path to Empowerment

Guwahati : In the heart of Assam’s green fields and wild beauty, a quiet revolution is taking shape. The Asomi Mart in Kaziranga has become more than just a marketplace; it's a symbol of pride, resilience, and progress.

Here, visitors from around the world discover handmade wonders, weaves, bamboo art, pottery, and jewellery all crafted by women from local Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Each product carries a story, woven with the dreams and strength of the artisans who made them.