Tourism Meets Tradition: Asomi Mart in Kaziranga Lights the Path to Empowerment

Guwahati : In the heart of Assam’s green fields and wild beauty, a quiet revolution is taking shape. The Asomi Mart in Kaziranga has become more than just a marketplace; it's a symbol of pride, resilience, and progress.
Here, visitors from around the world discover handmade wonders, weaves, bamboo art, pottery, and jewellery all crafted by women from local Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Each product carries a story, woven with the dreams and strength of the artisans who made them.
By linking tourism with trade, the Assam government has opened new doors for local livelihoods, turning tradition into opportunity. Tourists leave with souvenirs, but also with a piece of Assam’s heart, the warmth, craftsmanship, and courage of its people.
As Asomi Mart continues to grow, so does the spirit of empowerment. The women behind the stalls stand tall not just as artisans, but as changemakers, showing the world how culture and community can move forward hand in hand.