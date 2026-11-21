A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Activists of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) blocked National Highway-37 in Demow on Friday afternoon to protest its poor condition. The protesters shouted slogans against the State Government, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding immediate repairs to the highway.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Jadav Gogoi, president of the AYM Central Committee, alleged that the road construction work on the NH-37 stretch from Gaurisagar to Demow had not yet been completed, despite work having been underway since 2016. He also alleged that the District Transport Officer (DTO) had shown promptness only after the Kaziranga accident.

The AYM activists demanded that blacktopping of the National Highway from Gaurisagar to Demow be completed within 24 hours. They warned that if their demand was not met, they would block the highway again.

An Assistant Commissioner of Demow Co-District visited the protest site, following which the AYM activists submitted a memorandum addressed to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, through the Demow Co-District Commissioner.

The memorandum was signed by Bikash Koch, president, and Ayush Anjan Gogoi, secretary of the AYM Sivasagar District Committee. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam.