Sribhumi: Residents of Fakirabazar in Assam's Sribhumi district staged a protest on National Highway 37 on Friday, demanding urgent repairs over deteriorating road conditions and severe waterlogging. South Karimganj MLA Aminul Rashid Choudhury joined the protest and urged the district administration to ensure comprehensive restoration of the affected highway.

The Fakirabazar NH-37 protest followed repeated complaints about the deteriorating condition of the highway, which residents say has become increasingly difficult to use.

According to the eyewitness account provided, protesters raised slogans against the company responsible for the work, including the words, "Death to the company!"

The reported problems include chronic pothole formation, severe waterlogging after brief rainfall and damage caused by heavy vehicles during ongoing Bharatmala Pariyojana project work.

Residents have expressed dissatisfaction with repeated official assurances, which they say have failed to produce lasting improvements.

The affected road section covers approximately 14 kilometres, connecting Sribhumi town with the Sutarkandi border.

South Karimganj MLA Aminul Rashid Choudhury participated in the demonstration and raised concerns about the highway's condition with reporters and the district administration.

Choudhury stated that "the highway's condition was unacceptable given the traffic it carries."

He also warned that "temporary repairs would not solve the problem," calling instead for a comprehensive restoration plan addressing the road's deteriorating condition.

Following Friday's demonstration, the MLA met the Sribhumi District Commissioner to press for urgent intervention and repairs.

His demand places responsibility on the district administration to pursue a lasting solution rather than rely on short-term road maintenance.

The deteriorating highway conditions have also drawn attention to ongoing infrastructure work under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The related Malua-Sribhumi bypass and bridge project on NH-37 has an allocated outlay of ₹292 crore, according to the supplied project information.

The project timeline specifies a six-month target for Phase 1, while the town stretch has an 18-month completion target.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is the highway agency associated with the project, alongside the Bharatmala project contractors.

However, the immediate demand from residents and the MLA concerns the existing road conditions and the need for urgent restoration.

Following his meeting with the Sribhumi District Commissioner, Choudhury is scheduled to brief Fakirabazar residents on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The community briefing is expected to provide an opportunity for residents to discuss the road situation and decide their next steps.

The immediate issue remains the restoration of the 14-kilometre NH-37 stretch, where potholes and waterlogging have prompted residents to demand action.

Residents are seeking a lasting solution, while the MLA has called for a comprehensive restoration plan from the authorities.