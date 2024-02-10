Asomiya Yuva Mancha, Central Committee organizes a press meet in Demow Press Club

DEMOW: Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Central Committee organized a press meet in Demow Press Club on Thursday. Addressing the media Jadab Gogoi, president of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), central committee spoke about a couple of issues. He spoke about SI Junmoni Rabha and said the Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) was continuously protesting for justice.

The issue of the four lane of National Highway was discussed. He said from 2016, the construction works of the four lane of national highway has been going on from Jhanji to Demow but still it could not be completed. Due to which the commuters are facing a lot of difficulties. They also demanded land pattas to the indigenous people those who are being deprived from it at the earliest.

Also Read: Assam: Ministry of Railways Greenlights Doubling of Railway Tracks to Enhance Connectivity in Assam and Nagaland

Also Watch: