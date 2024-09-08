Asomiya Yuva Mancha Forms New Demow College Unit with 151 Members

DEMOW: To form the Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow College Unit which is under AYM, Demow Town Committee, a meeting was organized recently where Jaan Barua, president of AYM, Demow Town Committee presided. Dipankar Chetia, secretary of AYM, Demow Town Committee anchored the meeting and Prantik Das, Education Secretary spoke about the aims of the meeting.

Jadumoni Kalita, president of AYM, Sivasagar District Committee, and Parag Buragohain, District Sports secretary were present and they spoke about the aims and objectives of Asomiya Yuva Mancha and spoke broadly about the present condition of Assam, educational side, the role of Students Society in the present time.

Akash Chutia, former general secretary of Demow College Students’ Union was selected as adviser, Bishnu Prasad Saikia was selected as president, Priya Barua, Nirmali Mahanta, Bidikha Dehingia, Joyshree Neog were selected as vice-presidents, Kaushik Gogoi was selected as secretary, Himangshu Phukan, Akhim Barua, Bishnu Chutia and Nirod Gogoi were selected as assistant secretaries of the 151-member Asomiya Yuva Mancha Demow College unit.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Solar Lighting Project for Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Dholla-Sadiya Bridge

Also Watch: