Asomiya Yuva Mancha Forms New Demow College Unit with 151 Members

The AYM Demow College Unit was recently established under the AYM Demow Town Committee, with Akash Chutia as adviser, Bishnu Prasad Saikia as president, and Kaushik Gogoi as secretary. Key figures including Jaan Barua and Jadumoni Kalita spoke on the organization's aims and the current educational landscape in Assam.
DEMOW: To form the Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow College Unit which is under AYM, Demow Town Committee, a meeting was organized recently where Jaan Barua, president of AYM, Demow Town Committee presided. Dipankar Chetia, secretary of AYM, Demow Town Committee anchored the meeting and Prantik Das, Education Secretary spoke about the aims of the meeting.

Jadumoni Kalita, president of AYM, Sivasagar District Committee, and Parag Buragohain, District Sports secretary were present and they spoke about the aims and objectives of Asomiya Yuva Mancha and spoke broadly about the present condition of Assam, educational side, the role of Students Society in the present time.

Akash Chutia, former general secretary of Demow College Students’ Union was selected as adviser, Bishnu Prasad Saikia was selected as president, Priya Barua, Nirmali Mahanta, Bidikha Dehingia, Joyshree Neog were selected as vice-presidents, Kaushik Gogoi was selected as secretary, Himangshu Phukan, Akhim Barua, Bishnu Chutia and Nirod Gogoi were selected as assistant secretaries of the 151-member Asomiya Yuva Mancha Demow College unit.

