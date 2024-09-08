CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Solar Lighting Project for Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Dholla-Sadiya Bridge

DOOMDOOMA: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a lighting project on the Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Dholla-Sadiya bridge over the mighty river Brahmaputra in Sadiya sub-division of Tinsukia district. A public meeting was held at zero point near Dholla for the inauguration.

For this a solar power generation centre has been set up by the Ministry of Road Transport, Union Government and the Assam Public Works (Highways) Department to illuminate the bridge. The approved value of the project is Rs. 55.84 crore against the tender value is Rs. 52.60 crore.

Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Dholla-Sadiya Bridge was constructed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Government of India, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017. Because of not having any provision of street lights on the bridge since then, the travellers were greatly inconvenienced and consequently many road traffic accidents took place on the bridge leading to great discontent and public protest.

The length of the project passing through NH 115 is 10.150 Km. Of these, 9.150 km length of the bridge and half a km of approach roads on either sides would be illuminated.

A DIPRO, Tinsukia District press release stated that a total of 1215 tube lights and bulbs would be lit on the bridge and electricity would be supplied to the solar power generation yard through this project. A total of 483,120-watt tubelights/bulbs will be lit on both sides of the bridge. There will be four bulbs on each pole under the bridge. So a total of 732, 70 watt bulbs would be connected there.

A total of 1284 solar panels was installed at the production centres for this solar power generation. It will generate a total of 700 kW of power during the day.

