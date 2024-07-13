Assam: 10 Injured As Drunk Driver Mows Down Pedestrians In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a reckless incident of drinking and driving, a driver under the influence of alcohol allegedly mowed down pedestrians in Silchar district of Assam.
This rash incident has inflicted injuries to at least 10 individuals and has left one in critical condition.
According to sources, the accused driver reportedly hails from Mizoram and he was believed to be in an intoxicated state when he recklessly rammed into the pedestrians with his Bolero vehicle.
The intoxicated driver attempted to flee from the scene but was eventually caught by the locals following a brief chase.
The locals stopped the vehicle and nabbed the driver, after which, cartons of alcohol bottles was found in the Bolero car.
The crowd, seemingly furious by this disgusting act, unleashed their anger on the vehicle by damaging it before local police arrived to restore order.
Subsequently, the accused driver was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Meanwhile, in another incident that unfolded today, a school bus carrying approximately 10 to 11 students met with an accident in Kakaya, Nalbari, creating panic among students and locals.
This horrific accident occurred when the bus lost control and veered into a nearby field.
Swift action ensued as local residents came to the rescue by assisting the students to get out of the bus. Concerned authorities rushed to the scene to ensure the safety of the students and to coordinate further rescue efforts.
All the children affected in this accident were taken to a nearby medical facility to receive medical treatment. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
The exact reason behind this accident is yet to be ascertained, and a probe is underway to determine why the bus lost control.
