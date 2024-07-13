Assam: 10 Injured As Drunk Driver Mows Down Pedestrians In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a reckless incident of drinking and driving, a driver under the influence of alcohol allegedly mowed down pedestrians in Silchar district of Assam.

This rash incident has inflicted injuries to at least 10 individuals and has left one in critical condition.

According to sources, the accused driver reportedly hails from Mizoram and he was believed to be in an intoxicated state when he recklessly rammed into the pedestrians with his Bolero vehicle.

The intoxicated driver attempted to flee from the scene but was eventually caught by the locals following a brief chase.