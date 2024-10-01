Assam: 10 Officials Granted Bail In APSC Scam

GUWAHATI: In a latest turn of event, 10 officials were produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the APSC recruitment scam, as per reports.

Reportedly, the officials who appeared before the court have been identified as Nabanita Sharma, Ashima Kalita, Amritraj Choudhury, Tridip Roy, Bikram Aditya Bora, Nandita Hazarika, Kulpradeep Bhattacharya, Nitumoni Das, Siddhartha Barua, and Mridul Hazarika.

All the 10 officials have been slapped with a fresh charge sheet. In its order, the magistrate court had mandated the inclusion of a few names in the charge sheet.