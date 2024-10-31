Assam: 10 ULFA(I) Operatives Captured in Counter-Insurgency Raid

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested 10 persons affiliated with ULFA (I) during an extended operation for several days under a massive anti-insurgency campaign with the support of Military Intelligence from Kolkata in Upper Assam. The operation, prompted by robust intelligence inputs, ran between October 26 and 30, with an area-based deployment of cadres of ULFA (I).

Operation Insurgent Network was conducted led by the Inspector General of Police (NER) against the insurgent networks in the Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts that lead to the arrest of seven local contacts and informants working with ULFA(I) leaders.

Among those arrested include Sonu Sonar and Kiran Sharma from Jagun in Tinsukia, Babul Dehungia from Tinsukia District, Tonglong Konyak from Mon District in Nagaland, and Ashok Ali, Ajit Changmai, and Boiln Burah from Sibsagar District.

On October 25, 2024, the security forces apprehended three individuals in various locations. In the Namtola area of Charaideo district, a joint team of Military Intelligence, Assam Police, and the 23 Assam Rifles/HQ 73 Mountain Brigade arrested Prem Newar, a prominent contact believed to be associated with ULFA(I) Commander Ganesh Lahon.

Meanwhile, the second attack took place at Chabua in Dibrugarh district. It led to the capture of two ULFA(I) operatives: Ujjal Gohain, also known as Socrates, son of Hem Chandra Gohain, deceased, and Shashanka Rajkhowa, son of Keshab Rajkhowa. Both are key local contacts for the insurgency group.

These captures bring the total number of people taken captive to ten in a week through this operation.

Security forces have identified them as one of the key supporters in insurgent activities led by ULFA(I) leaders, self-styled Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia, and Brig Ganesh Lahon.

Sources indicated that the joint operation was still active as security forces tried to break up the remaining ULFA(I) network in the region.

This operation is quite crucial for the security agencies as they aim to prevent IED threats around Republic Day 2025 and keep everything stable in Assam.