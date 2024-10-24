Tinsukia: Tea Garden Executive Kidnapped By Suspected ULFA (I) Members; Rescue Operation Launched

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia police have launched an extensive search operation to rescue Gautam Basumatary, a tea garden executive who was kidnapped by suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent).

A group of five armed youths abducted Gautam Basumatary who was employed as a factory manager at the Himalayan Tea Company in Jagun in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district on October 24.

No ransom call pertaining to this case has been received till now by the police, who have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage from the scene.