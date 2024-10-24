Tinsukia: Tea Garden Executive Kidnapped By Suspected ULFA (I) Members; Rescue Operation Launched

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia police have launched an extensive search operation to rescue Gautam Basumatary, a tea garden executive who was kidnapped by suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent).
A group of five armed youths abducted Gautam Basumatary who was employed as a factory manager at the Himalayan Tea Company in Jagun in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district on October 24.
No ransom call pertaining to this case has been received till now by the police, who have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage from the scene.
Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia district, has informed that the video clip provided clues about the perpetrators and their escape route.
The border area along Arunachal Pradesh has also been sealed by the law enforcement authorities as part of the ongoing manhunt.
The police have exuded confidence about identifying the culprits soon and determining the motive behind the abduction.
