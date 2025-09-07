Assam: 100 Candidates to Contest for BTC Elections from Kokrajhar District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The final list of contesting candidates for the BTC Elections, 2025 in Kokrajhar district for 12 constituencies has been completed. On the last day of withdrawal on Saturday, 15 candidates withdrew their candidature, bringing the total number of contesting candidates in the district from 132 to 100, after one earlier rejection of nomination paper in 2-Guma constituency under Gossaigaon sub-division during scrutiny.

In a press conference, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Masanda M Pertin today evening said that in Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, six withdrawals were recorded. In 7-Fakiragram (Open) constituency, four independent candidates Nilambar Roy, Shukur Ali, Khanindra Chandra Roy and Tozammel Hoque Mandal withdrew their candidature. In 9-Banargaon (ST) constituency, Kumud Chandra Narzary with- drew, while in 11-Baukhungri (ST) constituency, Lakhiraj Basumatary also withdrew. With this, 43 candidates are now in the fray from Kokrajhar Sadar sub- division.

She said in Gossaigaon sub-division, nine candidates withdrew their nomination papers. In 2-Guma (Open) constituency, three candidates Nileswar Roy, Gopin Hasda and Jishu Mardi withdrew.

