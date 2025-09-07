Assam: Holiday declared in BTR on Sept 22 for BTC elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Governor of Assam who is also the Constitutional head of the BTC, has declared September 22, the day of the poll of BTC as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the Bodoland Territorial Council under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments ( N.I) Act , 1881 (XXIV of 1881), read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. 20/25/Pub-I, dated 8th June 1957, on account of the Bodoland Territorial Council Election, as per the Assam State Election Commission’s Notification vide No. SEC.41/2025/21 dated 26th August 2025.

All the Government/Non-Government offices, educational institutions and business establishments, including banks, tea gardens etc. falling within the jurisdiction of the Bodoland Territorial Council will remain closed where polling will be held on September 22 as a public holiday under N.I Act. 1881.

Also read: Assam: BJSM irked over violation of ST-reserved seats in BTC