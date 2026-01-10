Assam: 100 mothers felicitated at Sarathi Nyas awareness meet

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Marking the second anniversary of Sarathi Nyas, a grand awareness programme under the 36th year’s 267th edition of the ‘Maa Programme’ was held on Thursday at the KG Auditorium, Orang. The event aimed at promoting maternal safety, eradicating social evils and superstitions, and creating awareness against substance abuse.

The programme was jointly organized by Sarathi Nyas and KG Orang, with notable patronage from Gobinda Bordoloi, proprietor of M/s Bordoloi Enterprise, Lakhimpur. The daylong event began at 10 am with Sarathi Nyas Secretary Jayanta Kalita inaugurating the session and elaborating on the objectives of the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Gobinda Bordoloi highlighted the importance of the Maa Programme and shared insights from his personal life journey, inspiring the audience with his experiences and social commitment.

A special highlight of the programme was the felicitation of 100 mothers from Orang, who were honoured with traditional shawls and mementos in recognition of their contribution to society. The programme witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Kanak Chandra Saharia, Krishna Bora, Dr Sinan Narzari, Pradeep Kumar Dey, Mohan Bhattacharya, KG Orang Principal Biswajit Das, Sarathi Nyas President Dineshwar Barua, Treasurer Jiten Saharia, Abindra Kumar Mosahari, and others.

Also Read: NGO Krishak Nyas organizes health and sanitation awareness meeting