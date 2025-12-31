Modern Times, Ancient Fears: Superstition Fuels Brutal Killing in Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong: In a terrifying incident driven by superstition and blind belief, a couple was brutally killed in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred on the night of December 30 at No. 1 Beloguri Munda village under the Howraghat area, with the local people of the village in deep shock and mourning.

The victims have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and his wife, Mira Birowa (33). According to police, a group of villagers allegedly dragged the couple out of their home and attacked them with sharp weapons. The assailants later set the house on fire, where the couple were burnt alive. The two succumbed at the spot.

A police official said the villagers accused the couple of practising witchcraft and blamed them for misfortune in the area. "The assailants initially attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house and later set the house ablaze, leading to their deaths," the official said, adding that superstition appeared to be the primary motive behind the crime.