Modern Times, Ancient Fears: Superstition Fuels Brutal Killing in Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong: In a terrifying incident driven by superstition and blind belief, a couple was brutally killed in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred on the night of December 30 at No. 1 Beloguri Munda village under the Howraghat area, with the local people of the village in deep shock and mourning.
The victims have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and his wife, Mira Birowa (33). According to police, a group of villagers allegedly dragged the couple out of their home and attacked them with sharp weapons. The assailants later set the house on fire, where the couple were burnt alive. The two succumbed at the spot.
A police official said the villagers accused the couple of practising witchcraft and blamed them for misfortune in the area. “The assailants initially attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house and later set the house ablaze, leading to their deaths,” the official said, adding that superstition appeared to be the primary motive behind the crime. Adding that superstitions appeared to be the primary motive behind the crime.
Senior police and civil administration officials, with the Additional District Commissioner, reached the area soon after the news reached them. Security arrangements have been strengthened in the area, and a thorough inquiry is being conducted to book all the culprits behind this attack.
This incident has been widely condemned by the leadership and social organisations. “This kind of thing happens because of illiteracy, superstitions, and blind beliefs, which are still prevalent in certain sections of our society,” said a representative of the All Adivasi Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), adding, “Awareness campaigns are being organised to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen in the future.”
Police officials said that the accused will be booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides provisions under Assam's law that specifically criminalise witch-hunting. "Such beliefs cause immense suffering and lead to the loss of innocent lives," an official said, assuring that no one involved would be spared.
As investigations are going on, the tragic killings of Gardi and Mira Birowa stand as grim reminders of how urgent it is to promote sustained awareness, education, and strict enforcement of the law in order to end superstition-driven violence and protect vulnerable communities.