Assam: 100% success in HS Final Examinationrate by most institutions in Sivasagar

Gaurisagar: A hundred percent pass was achieved in most of the educational institutions in Gaurisagar, Dikhowmukh, Khanamukh, Charing, Jhanji, and Deoraja under Sivasagar district in the HS Final Examination, which was declared on Thursday. In Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute, out of the 58 candidates in the Arts stream, 13 students passed in the first division with letter marks in various subjects; 38 students passed in the second division; and 7 students passed in the third division. In the arts category, 18 students of Khanamukh Higher Secondary School passed in the first division, 32 in the second division, and 19 in the third division.

Dikhowmukh College, one of the premier higher institutes in the greater Dikhowmukh area, has achieved a 100 percent result in the arts stream. Out of 137 candidates, 34 passed in the first division, 67 in the second division, and 36 in the third division. Five students who passed in the first division got star marks, and 23 candidates got letter marks in various subjects. In Durlav Chandra Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School, Charing consistently attained a 100 percent result. Out of 158 candidates in the arts stream, a total of 110 students passed in the first division, 46 in the second division, and the rest of two in the third division. A total of 31 students got star marks. Arjuma Kakoti of the school obtained the highest marks with a 93.04 percentage. Deoraja Public Higher Secondary School near Jhanji achieved a 100 percent result. Out of 63 students in the school, 30 passed first division, 29 passed second division, and 4 passed third division. The students of the school, Chayanika Saikia, got 92 percent with letter marks in all subjects, Trishna Gogoi got 88 percent, and Bhargav Shaikia got star marks with letter marks in three subjects. In Jhanji Higher Secondary School, out of the 49 students in the science stream, 44 got first division, 4 got second division, and one got third division. Twenty candidates who passed in the first division got star marks. The students of the school, Sima Gogoi, got 90.80%, Sanjoy Dutta got 87.40%, and Nikumani Saikia got the highest marks at 87%. Twenty-six candidates got letter marks in Assamese, two in English, eight in physics, 24 in chemistry, and six in biology. Meanwhile, out of 102 candidates in the arts section of Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College, nine passed in the first division, 32 in the second division, and 51 in the third division. In the arts stream, Bonti Sikha Borah got star marks; on the other hand, Arjun Saikia secured the highest marks with 87.4 percent in commerce with star marks.

Also Read: No link with ULFA-I: Kishor Tahbildar director of ‘Protishruti’

Also Watch: