No link with ULFA-I: Kishor Tahbildar director of ‘Protishruti’

PATHSALA: ‘Protishruti’, a movie on drug addiction among the new generation in society, came to light before the release with the ULFA-I promoting the movie through a press release.

ULFA (I) wants an Assamese movie against drug abuse screened instead of a Hindi film in the cinema halls of Assam.

As per reports, the banned insurgent group, ULFA (Independent) on Wednesday asked cinema hall owners in Assam to halt Hindi cinemas for three to four weeks during the screening of Protishruti, a new Assamese cinema, portraying the impact of drug abuse on society.

In a press release, “captain” Rumel Asom, a member of the banned outfit’s publicity wing, also asked the movie owners to take steps to allow screening of the Assamese movie for at least three to four weeks starting May 24. “Every section of society and the young generation should watch the movie, keeping in mind the destructive impact of drugs on our lives and society,” said the statement.

Kishor Tabhilder, director of the movie, said, “We don’t have any link with ULFA-I. But we appreciate his support for our movie. I think, as an Assamese, he supports Assamese films. Earlier, he also supported Assamese movies.”

“The movie is about drug abuse and how drugs ruin our society, which is harmful for the new generations,” he added.

The movie, scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2024, features acclaimed actresses Prastuti Parasor and Plabita Borthakur in leading roles.

Also Read: Assam: Poacher Arrested with Firearms in Joint Operation in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Also watch: