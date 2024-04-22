Assam: 100% success rate by Unitarian Jatiya Vidyalaya Sr. Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Like previous years, Unitarian Jatiya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, an Assamese-medium educational institute established in 2005 in a minority-dominated area, Juria, in the Nagaon district by ‘Pratiksha’, a non-governmental organization, achieved a 100 percent success rate in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024, this time also.

In a press note, Shafikul Islam, the principal of the school, asserted that a total of 56 students from the school appeared in the HSLC Exam in 2024, and all students cleared the examination. Among them, nine students secured distinction marks, while the other 35 students achieved star marks.

Also Read: Assam: HSLC 2024 exam results out; success rate of 75.7% (sentinelassam.com)