Axam Xahitya Xabha observes ‘Zubeen Divas’ in Morigaon

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TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) organised a state-level observance of “Zubeen Divas” at Gandhi Bhawan in Morigaon, marking the death anniversary of singer Zubeen Garg with a day-long programme featuring cultural performances and renewed calls for the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late artiste.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Morigaon District Sahitya Sabha and hosted by the Morigaon Satadal Branch Sahitya Sabha, was presided over by Sabha Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa, who described Zubeen Garg as “an institution” and an identity of the Assamese people.

Sabha Principal Secretary Debojit Bora said the anniversary was a day of collective grief and appealed to all political parties to adopt a joint resolution in the Assam Legislative Assembly recommending the Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg. He said the Sabha had begun evaluating Zubeen’s songs and writings and would work to complete his unfinished works. Former Principal Secretary Dr Jagadish Patgiri said Zubeen’s television appearances, films, songs, poems and speeches reflected his humanist outlook and distinctive national consciousness. He suggested compiling his works for wider recognition and said his songs could help connect non-Assamese-speaking and English-medium students with the Assamese language.

Musician and lyricist Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah recalled Zubeen’s interest in Indian culture, Sanskrit and literature.

The programme began with flag-hoisting, tributes to martyrs and the planting of a Nahar sapling, followed by cultural performances. In the evening, candlelight vigils demanding justice for Zubeen Garg were held at the Sabha’s central, district, regional and branch offices across Assam.

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