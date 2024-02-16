Assam: 11 Executive Members of 13th NCHAC take oath in Haflong

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: In a solemn ceremony held at the district library auditorium, as many as eleven Members of Autonomous Council took oath of offices as the Executive Members of thirteenth N C Hills Autonomous Council on Thursday. The oath was administered by the District Commissioner in presence of Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, Chairman Mohet Hojai and others.

The members who took oath are Monjit Naiding, elected from Hamri, Niranjan Hojai from Hatikhali, Donpainon Thaosen from Haflong, Probita Johori from Mahur, Amendu Hojai from Harangajao, Paudaming Nriame from Laisong, Zosumthang Hmar from Jinam, Samsing Engti from Garampani, Biswajit Daulagupu from Wajao, Samuel Changsan from Diger and Devojit Bathari from Hadingma.

Talking to media all the EMs expressed their happiness on being the Executive Members under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Gorlosa. They assured that they would work united for the betterment of the district as well as of its people. They also assured that they would work to fulfill the dream of making Dima Hasao as one of the best districts of the state in regards to education, health, road communications etc.

Chief Executive Member Gorlosa talking to media said that he was very much confident that the newly-formed Executive Committee with new and old members would work collectively for the betterment of the district and its people. Answering the question of media Gorlosa asserted that after the MP election the present executive committee would be extended with three more members. Portfolios to the new EMs would be allocated judiciously.

