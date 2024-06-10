Assam: 117 students felicitated at Dudhnoi Janmandir

A CORRESPONDENT

DUDHNOI: A ceremony was organized at the premises of Dudhnoi Janmandir on Sunday to felicitate Bengali students who passed in first division in the high school and the higher secondary final examinations this year. A total 69 students who secured first division in the high school final examination and 48 students who passed the higher secondary final examination in first division were felicitated with a certificate, an Uttariya, and a memento. Organised under the initiative of Goalpara District Bengali Youth Students Federation and Goalpara District Bengali Women's Federation, and in collaboration with Dudhnoi Anchalik Bengali Youth Students Federation and Dudhnoi Anchalik Bengali Women's Federation, the ceremony was presided over by Dipankar Sarkar, President, Goalpara District Bengali Youth Students Federation. Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeshwar Rabha graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. President of All Rabha Students Union Motilal Baksak, General Secretary of Goalpara District Rabha Students Union Tilak Rabha, President of Goalpara District Bodo Students Union Santosh Hazowary, Vice-President of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation Gopal Sarkar, and General Secretary of Goalpara District Bengali Women's Federation Jharna Dutta attended the ceremony.

