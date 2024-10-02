Assam: 12 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained In South Salmara Mankachar With Fake Aadhar Cards

MANKACHAR: At least 12 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's South Salmara district on Tuesday night.
The detainees were caught while they made an attempt to cross the border and return to their country of origin after working in various parts of India.
The nabbed individuals used the Dawki region of Meghalaya, which shares border with neighbouring Bangladesh, to enter India illegally without valid documents.
Acting on reliable inputs, a police team conducted a raid in the Fulerchar area, which led to their apprehension.
The arrested individuals fall between the age group of 18-38 years and belongs to different districts in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Gaibandha, Naogaon, and Mymensingh.
Out of the 12 entrants, 9 of them were allegedly carrying forged Aadhaar cards. As per reports, they had worked as labourers in Tamil Nadu before setting out on their return journey.
Reports further added that the group were deported back to Bangladesh by the Border Security Force and South Salmara-Mankachar district police through the international border by following proper procedures.
