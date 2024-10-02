Assam: 12 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Detained In South Salmara Mankachar With Fake Aadhar Cards

MANKACHAR: At least 12 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's South Salmara district on Tuesday night.

The detainees were caught while they made an attempt to cross the border and return to their country of origin after working in various parts of India.

The nabbed individuals used the Dawki region of Meghalaya, which shares border with neighbouring Bangladesh, to enter India illegally without valid documents.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team conducted a raid in the Fulerchar area, which led to their apprehension.