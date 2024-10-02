Assam Heritage Shines: 8 Unique Products Earn Prestigious GI Tag

GUWAHATI: The Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai conferred GI tags on eight products coming from Assam, which included traditional foods and kinds of rice beer.

Chennai-based Geographical Indications (GI) Registry has accorded GI tags to eight products from Assam, including traditional foods and unique varieties of rice beer.

The Bodo Traditional Brewers Association applied for GI tags for three types of rice beer. The first among them is 'Bodo Jou Gwran', that contains the highest alcohol level of about 16.11 percent for the Bodo rice beers.

The second one is 'Maibra Jou Bidwi' or 'Maibra Jwu Bidwi' or 'Maibra Zwu Bidwi', a popular welcome drink among the Bodo tribes. It is prepared by fermenting half-cooked rice (mairong) with a little water and a yeast-like substance called 'amao'.

The third one is 'Bodo Jou Gishi'. It is also a traditional fermented rice-based alcoholic beverage. The GI application states that the beer is a staple part of the Bodo culture which is said to have been originated from Lord Shiva, and sometimes used as medicine.

It managed to get GI tags for four more products through the Association of Traditional Food Products. Among them is 'Bodo Napham'. This is one of the people's favorite dishes made of fermented fish, preserved in sealed containers for two to three months. Methods employed by the Bodos in fish preservation include smoking, drying, salting, fermenting, and marinating. They engage in such preservation primarily during the onset of heavy rainfall since fish is unattainable during that time.

Another such product, 'Bodo Ondla', a rice powder curry flavored with garlic, ginger, salt, and alkali, also won the GI tag. 'Bodo Gwkha' (popularly also known as 'Gwka Gwkhi'), which is a dish prepared on the occasion of the Bwisagu festival, and 'Bodo Narzi', a semi-fermented food prepared from jute leaves, have been awarded GI tags. The Bodo Narzi boasts of high Omega-3 fatty acids along with vitamins, calcium, and magnesium in its composition.

Traditional Bodo weavers association could get the 'Bodo Aronai' handwoven cloth, which is 1.5-2.5 meters in length and 0.5 m in width, GI-tagged. The traditions Bodo people possess in themselves range from dance, music, festival, and clothing to nature, with designs such as trees, flowers, mountains, birds, etc.