Assam: 12 Convicted In 2021 Doctor Harassment Case In Udali, Sentenced To 10 Years Of Imprisonment

UDALI: In a significant ruling, 12 individuals were found guilty pertaining to the heinous crime of 2021 Doctor Assault Case in Udali, Hojai District. The court sentenced these culprits to 10 years of imprisonment, signifying a turning point in the pursuit of justice.

At the beginning of 2021, a 56 page indictment was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Hojai against 36 individuals involved in the harassment case of the doctor which occurred in central Assam’s Hojai District.

A mob attacked Dr. Seuj Senapati and other medical professionals following the death of COVID-19 positive patient at Udali COVID Care Centre, situated under the authority of the Lanka police station in Hojai district. Dr. Senapati, who was brutally assaulted, was bought to Gauhati Medical Hospital and College for more effective treatment.