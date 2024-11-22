Assam: 12 Convicted In 2021 Doctor Harassment Case In Udali, Sentenced To 10 Years Of Imprisonment

UDALI: In a significant ruling, 12 individuals were found guilty pertaining to the heinous crime of 2021 Doctor Assault Case in Udali, Hojai District. The court sentenced these culprits to 10 years of imprisonment, signifying a turning point in the pursuit of justice.
At the beginning of 2021, a 56 page indictment was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Hojai against 36 individuals involved in the harassment case of the doctor which occurred in central Assam’s Hojai District.
A mob attacked Dr. Seuj Senapati and other medical professionals following the death of COVID-19 positive patient at Udali COVID Care Centre, situated under the authority of the Lanka police station in Hojai district. Dr. Senapati, who was brutally assaulted, was bought to Gauhati Medical Hospital and College for more effective treatment.
Barun Purkayastha, the Hojai Superintendent of police, remarked that the indictment was filed within 29 days of the incident. He stated that "Out of the 36 accused, three are minors," and also said that the culprits have been indicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Disaster Management Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) and Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to property) Act.
Assam DGP sharing on his X handle states, "In the infamous Doctor Assault case of Udali - Hojai of 2021, the competent court has pronounced 12 accused persons guilty and awarded Imprisonment upto 10 Years. Compliments to entire investigation and prosecution team."
