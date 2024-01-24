Assam: 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose celebrated in premises of Balipara Netaji Juvak Sangha

KALAIGAON: Under the patronage of Balipara Netaji Juvak Sangha, the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was celebrated on Tuesday in the premises of Balipara Netaji Juvak Sangha. The day-long programme started with the flag hoisting and this was hoisted by Dipak Das, secretary of Netaji Juvak Sangha. After the flag hoisting, followers of Netaji offered flowers to Netaji’s statue. Addressing the gathering, journalist Arun Sarma spoke about the ideology of Netaji. Several noted persons like Debashish Mandal, secretary of Kalaigaon AABYSF, social worker Dipul Das and Satendra Mandal participated in the programme.

Haflong: Netaji Jayanti was celebrated at Haflong on Tuesday with great enthusiasm. The daylong programme started with a spectacular procession with beautifully decorated portrait of Netaji from Cultural Institute Hall through the major parts of Haflong town. It converged at the statue of Netaji in the heart of Haflong town in presence of huge gathering. This was followed by garlanding of Netaji and declaration of birth time by the Chairman of N C Hills Autonomous Council Mohet Hojai. A well-attended meeting was held at the Cultural Institute Hall with Chairman of N C Hills Autonomous Council, Mohet Hojai in the chair. MAC Donpainan Thaosen also attended as guest along with the officials.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated every year on January 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, one of India’s most prominent freedom fighters. The day is celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ or Courage Day. This year marks the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. From establishing and leading the Indian National Army to forming alliances against the British during World War II, he was among the key figures to lay the foundation for the modern Indian state.

