Assam: 13-year-old boy drowns in pond at Sootea’s Bhuyanpara, village in mourning

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic incident of drowning that took place on Friday, one minor boy, Jiyarul Islam, son of one Jamirul Ali, a resident of Bhuyanpara here, died. He was 13. According to available information, the deceased went to a nearby pond to have a bath but didn’t come out of the water for long. His friend then immediately informed the relatives about the incident. Later on, the locals recovered the body from the pond. The untimely demise of the minor has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

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