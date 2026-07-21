Assam: Elderly woman drowns in floodwaters near Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A 62-year-old woman died after drowning in floodwaters caused by incessant rainfall near Kaziranga National Park on Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Kawaimari in Nojan, near Kaziranga National Park, under the Kuthori Gaon Panchayat area of Bagori Police Outpost. The deceased has been identified as Jaleswari Gupta (62).

Local residents said that the woman was on her way to a nearby house close to the national park in the morning when she was swept away and drowned in the rising floodwaters. With the assistance of the police, local people later recovered her body. Bagori Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and subsequently handed it over to her family members.

Also Read: Artificial Flooding Submerges Khumtai Road in Golaghat, Triggering Traffic Woes