Assam: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Saving Beloved Dog from Raging Floodwaters in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 13-year-old boy from Bamun Pukhuri village lost his life while trying to save his beloved pet dog from the raging floodwaters. The boy, a Class VII student and the only child of his parents, he jumped into the flood in an attempt to rescue the animal.

Although he managed to save the dog, the powerful current of the flood proved too strong for him. After struggling against the relentless flow, the young boy ultimately succumbed and was swept away.

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