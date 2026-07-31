Assam: Flood victims in Nazira warn of retaliation against mining mafia

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The unprecedented and catastrophic floods triggered by the Dikhow river have plunged thousands of families in Nazira into darkness and despair, leaving behind a trail of destruction, loss, and rising anger among the affected population.

In the worst-hit areas of Santak and Bihubar, entire settlements have been reduced to ruins within moments. Hundreds of families have lost their loved ones in the devastating surge, while survivors now stand amid knee-deep silt, staring helplessly at what once were their dream homes. Tears and silence dominate the landscape as the flood victims struggle to come to terms with their losses.

Eyewitness accounts describe scenes of unimaginable horror. As the river swelled suddenly, people were forced to abandon everything and fight for survival—some climbed onto rooftops, others took refuge on haystacks, while a few clung to electric poles to escape the raging waters. In many cases, family members watched helplessly as their loved ones, homes, and livestock were swept away by the powerful current.

The devastation extends across several regions, including Santak, Bihubar, Nepali Khuti, Shiloni, Dark Cycling area, and many other parts of the Nazira co-district. Thousands of homes remain submerged, buried under layers of silt, leaving families homeless and stranded.

Amid this humanitarian crisis, frustration and anger are also intensifying. Several flood-affected residents from Bihubar, Ogurijan, and Nepali Khuti expressed their anguish, blaming illegal stone mining activities along the Assam–Nagaland border as a contributing factor to the disaster. In a strong warning, some locals declared that if mining mafias attempt to resume operations during the dry season, they would face severe retaliation.

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