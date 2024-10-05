Assam: 1300 new members join United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As many as 1300 mew members on Friday joined the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) at a programme held at Banargaon in Kokrajhar.

The new members who joined the UPPL were offered warm welcome and felicitated with party mufflers who came from various political parties, social organizations including BPF, Congress etc.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, general secretaries, Raju Kumar Narzary, Madhab Chandra Chetry, BTR Executive Members, Ranjit Basumatary, Ukhil Mushahary, Wilson Hasda, MLA Lawrence Islary, and other senior party leaders attended the event and welcomed the newly joined members.

CEM Pramod Boro said the UPPL has become a popular and trusted regional party of the Bodoland region. “I am happy to welcome 1300+ new members who joined the UPPL at a joining ceremony organized by the UPPL’s Banargaon block committee on Friday,” he said adding that in just four years, the present government has fulfilled most of the promises and many landmark projects are taken in this short time which did not happen in the past 17 years. He also said the coalition government has established peace in BTR, resolved over 1,43,000 land-related issues through initiatives like BTR Land Melas and Mission Bwiswmuthi 1.0, built 2,26,000 PMAY (G) houses and has brought transformative schemes rooted in UPPL’s principle of peace, progress, equality and justice. “Our track record speaks for itself, which is why the people of BTR are joining us in such large numbers,” CEM Boro said.

