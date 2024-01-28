Assam: 130th Krishak Swahid Divas celebrated in Darrang district

MANGALDAI: The second day of the four day-long celebration of ‘Krishak Swahid Divas and Raij Mela’ at the historic Pothorughat in Darrang district has been marked by release of three books, students declamation contest, inauguration of agricultural exhibition and fair and several other programmes. The books released today are “Peasants uprising in Assam, India”, “Doly Puran - Bisar aru Bisleshan” and “Script of the Assamese film ‘Aanal’. Dr Balendra Kr Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM, senior journalists Nava Thakuria and Pankaj Kr Dutta released the books respectively. Minister for Environment and Forest-cum-Guardian Minister of Darrang Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the book release function while Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi who is also the president of the organising committee delivered the welcome address. This was followed by the final round of the declamation contest on the topic, “India’s freedom movement and Pothorughat Peasants’ Uprising” among the students starting from the secondary level.

An interactive session with the local journalists in presence of nearly fifty journalists was also organized. Senior journalist Bhargab Kr Das spoke on the role of media in earning the necessary national recognition to this glorious chapter of the freedom struggle.

Earlier on the day, Minister Patowary inaugurated an agricultural exhibition and fair whereas District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey inaugurated a newly constructed community hall at the campus of Pothorughat HS School.

Meanwhile, the third day of the celebration on Sunday will feature several important programmes including the open session which will be attended by several prominent persons including Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Information and Public Relation Minister Pijush Hazarika, Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University, Jorhat Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, Chief Post Master General of Assam Circle, renowned artist and sculptor Biren Singha and others.

