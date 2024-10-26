OBITUARY Siba Prasad Das

Siba Prasad Das left for peacefully at the age of 88. Born in 1936 in Mangaldai district, he lived a life of dedication, honour, and service. A lifelong learner and committed public servant, he completed his B.A. in History at St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, and later studied at the prestigious Institute of Local Government Studies, University of Birmingham, UK. As a proud Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam cadre, SP Das served the state with distinction. His illustrious career culminated in his role as Secretary, Government of Assam, Assam Accord Implementation Department, a position from which he retired in 1996 after years of dedicated service. A noble soul, S P Das was known for his kindness, wisdom, and humility. He was a guiding light for his family, raising his children with love, strong values, and immense inspiration. His guidance shaped not only their lives but also the lives of many who had the privilege of knowing him. He was not only a father but also a mentor, instilling in his family the importance of integrity, hard work, and compassion.

SP Das is survived by his loving family, including his wife Srimati ILU Das and his two sons- Dr Nihar Jyoti Das and well known NRI entrepreneur Subhra Jyoti Das.

