Assam: 14th Death Anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika Held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A vibrant three-day colourful program honouring the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika commenced on Sunday in Kokrajhar.

Organized by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Committee in collaboration with the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government, the program celebrates the life and contributions of the legendary musician and cultural icon with various programmes .

The inaugural day featured Bhupendra Sangeet, a musical tribute, which was inaugurated by BTC Executive Member Daobaisa Boro. Over 300 contestants from various parts of BTR participated in the program, showcasing the enduring influence of Dr. Hazarika’s music across generations.

A highlight of the commemoration will be the unveiling of a life-size statue of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on November 5 in Kokrajhar town, a lasting tribute to his profound legacy.

Also Read: ‘Need for research-based study of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s works’: Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta