Assam: 15 grassroots conservation workers honoured at Kaziranga

Kaziranga: Fifteen grassroots conservation workers involved in various fields of conservation in Kaziranga National Park and its surrounding areas were felicitated by Architects’ Association of Assam (AAA) at Kaziranga on Sunday.

The felicitated conservation workers are Varun Tanti, Vinod Gogoi, Gakul Munda, Jatin Tamuli and others. Speaking on behalf of the conservation workers, Swapan Nath urged the architects of Assam to impress upon the authorities concerned to encourage sustainable and eco-friendly constructions in Kaziranga to facilitate tourism.

“Development work in Kaziranga has to take place always keeping in view its environmental impact for the sake of sustainable tourism,” said Nath, who is also a journalist working with Amar Asom.

The felicitation programme also marked culmination of the three-day AAA conclave held on the theme “Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture” where around 150 delegates from across the nation took part.

Prominent architects, who shared innovative ideas on sustainable architecture at the conclave, include president of Council of Architecture, Ministry of Education, Prof Abhay Vinayak Purohit; ‘Airport Man of India’, who designed over 50 airports in India and abroad, Prof Charanjit Singh Shah; Prof Utpal Sharma, who won the Prime Minister Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design; Netherlands-origin architect, known for his nature-based architecture in Afghanistan, Nepal and India, Prof Anne Feenstra; and Bangalore-based architect, who made a mark with her net zero sustainable models, Chitra Viswanath among others.

Meanwhile, a booklet comprising articles on architectural history of North Eastern region was unveiled by CoA president Abhay Vinayak Purohit during inauguration of the conclave.

AAA president Ranjib Baruah and general secretary Pankaj Phukan termed the AAA conclave as one of the biggest and meaningful congregations of architects in the Northeast so far, stated a press release.

