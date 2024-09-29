Stray Wild Buffalo from Kaziranga National Park Causes Havoc in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A stray wild buffalo that came out from the sixth addition of Kaziranga National Park in the southern part of Jamugurihat has been creating havoc and sensation amongst the residents of the adjoining areas of Jamugurihat on Saturday. According to information, the local residents of Borbhagiya village had spotted a buffalo in a paddy field this morning. The residents thought it to be a domestic buffalo. But the experienced residents identified it as wild buffalo seeing its behaviour and symptoms. The wild buffalo had taken shelter in the paddy field behind the Borbhagiya village and the weekly market area. The local residents immediately informed Jamuguri police and the forest department as well. The forest department in association with the police team tried to send it back to KNP but failed due to the crowd. The department circulated a high alert notice in the adjoining areas and made necessary arrangements to send it back to KNP in the night.

