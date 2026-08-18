Assam: 1.5 kg hemp seized in joint Sootea-Biswanath police operation

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a joint operation conducted by Sootea and Biswanath police on Monday, one Laba Jyoti Hazarika was apprehended with 1,500 grams of suspected hemp.

The police team also seized a scooty bearing registration number AS 01 DZ 7163 and Rs 18,460 in cash from his possession.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the alleged growth of drug peddling and other anti-social activities in the greater Naduar area. Local residents have expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of drug-related activities, saying that many youths have suffered serious consequences due to substance abuse.

Concerned residents of the greater Naduar area have urged the civil and police administrations to take prompt and effective measures to curb drug-related activities and other anti-social practices in the region.

Also Read: Assam: 10-kg hemp seized by Sootea police