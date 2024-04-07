Assam: 150 BPF members join BJP in Darrang

MANGALDAI: In a major setback to the BPF and AIUDF candidate Durga Das Boro for No.4 Darrang-Udalguri HPC with only twenty days in hand for the poll in the second phase, as 150 office bearers of BPF on Saturday ceremonially has joined the BJP. Significantly the BPF members along with fifty Congress activists has joined BJP on the foundation day of the BJP. BJP candidate Dilip Saikia, Sipajhar legislator Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi and BJP’s District President Amarendra Sarma welcomed the BPF and Congress workers at a function organized at the District Committee office of BJP here.

Prominent BPF activists like vice president of Darrang District Committee Tirtha Ram Boro, general secretary Jyoti Prasad Sarma, executive members Bhadra Kanta Nath, Runu Devi, Tarini Deka were prominent activists of the BPF. Secretary of Sipajhar Block Congress Ikramul Hoque, former Gaon Panchayat President Chand Mohammed also joined the BJP along with fifty Congress activists. BPF leaders like Nilima Devi, Sewali Goswami Kalita, Pratap Bordoloi, Debabrata Dutta also attended the foundation day and accorded a warm welcome to the BPF and Congress activists.

