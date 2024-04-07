Assam News

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel takes stock of election preparations in Golaghat district

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel (VAPRASE) arrived in Golaghat electoral district under No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency and took stock of various election-related preparations in the electoral district on Saturday.
GOLAGHAT: The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel (VAPRASE) arrived in Golaghat electoral district under No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency and took stock of various election-related preparations in the electoral district on Saturday.

The Chief Electoral Officer first held a meeting with the officers in-charge of election cells in the district and took stock of the functioning of the cells. District Election Officer and District Commissioner Dr. P. Uday Pravin, all Additional District Commissioners, Revenue Circle Officers, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were present in the meeting. During the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer urged all to take the upcoming elections forward in a transparent, open, peaceful and smooth manner. After this, the Chief Electoral Officer visited the warehouse, strong room, goods distribution centre, vote counting centre of the constituency and took stock of all the preparations.

