Assam: 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ celebrated across state

DOOMDOOMA: The 150th anniversary of the song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Tinsukia on November 7.

Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan officially inaugurated the function while Biswajit Phukan, Assistant Professor, Bir Raghav Moran Government Model College, Doomdooma, explained the significance of the song included in the novel ‘Anandamath' by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and about its tremendous influence in the country's independence movement.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, Senior Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, officers and employees of the District Commissioner's Office and some students of the Sarbojanin Girls Higher Secondary School were present on the occasion.

Simultaneously, the song was also performed by the students of each of the government schools and Co-District Commissioner's offices of the district. The song was also performed by the Doomdooma co-district administration and Doomdooma Municipal Board at the Tea City Guest House at Doomdooma.

The event was attended and addressed by the Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes, and Adivasi Welfare and Home (Prisons, etc.), Rupesh Gowala, as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Doomdooma Co-District Commissioner Nuzhat Nasreen, Doomdooma Municipal Board Chairperson Kanta Bhattacharya, the Doomdooma Anchalik Panchayat President, Doomdooma Hoonlal Higher Secondary School Principal, prominent personalities of Doomdooma, and others.

NAGAON: The 150th anniversary of the iconic song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm and solemnity at the office premise of Nagaon District Commissioner on Friday. The event was held in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to commemorate the milestone.

The celebrations began with a collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the District Commissioner's office premises. The song was led by noted singer Ranjan Bezbaruah, accompanied by the band of the 9th AP Battalion, Barhampur.

District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, in his address, highlighted the significance of ‘Vande Mataram’ in India's freedom struggle. He noted that the song had been a source of inspiration for the nation and banned by the British colonial authorities due to its powerful impact.

The event also featured a live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the occasion. The programme was attended by senior officials, including District Development Commissioner Devayani Choudhury, additional district commissioners, and other officials from the district administration. The celebration aimed to pay tribute to the song's enduring legacy and its role in shaping India's national identity.

NAZIRA: The 150th anniversary of the iconic song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at Nazira on Friday. The event, organized by the Nazira co-district administration, was attended by dignitaries, officials, and artistes from various fields.

The programme began with the collective rendition of ‘Vande Mataram,’ a symbol of nationalism and unity, in the presence of Pratibha Meshram, Co-District Commissioner of Nazira. In her address, Meshram highlighted the significance of the song and its relevance in today's times.

The event was a fitting tribute to the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of ‘Vande Mataram,’ and a testament to the enduring power of music to unite and inspire people.

MANGALDAI: In a vibrant display of patriotism, Darrang district in Assam participated in the mass recitation and singing of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's iconic poem 'Vande Mataram' to mark its 150th anniversary. First published on November 7, 1875, in the literary journal Banga Darshan, the composition, adopted as India's National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950, served as a rallying cry for freedom fighters during the independence struggle, symbolizing devotion to the motherland and resistance against colonial rule.

At the District Commissioner's office in Mangaldai, a public function drew officials, staff, and local dignitaries for a collective rendition of the evergreen patriotic anthem. Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty addressed the gathering, reflecting on the song's enduring ‘patriotic charisma’ and its role in fostering national unity and sacrifice

A parallel ceremony took place at the Kharupetia Municipal Board campus, where Chairperson Krishna Saha and fellow participants joined in the ceremonial singing.

BILASIPARA: India’s national song Vande Mataram completed 150 glorious years, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s journey of unity and patriotism. Symbolizing devotion to the motherland, the occasion was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country — including a special observance at Bilasipara in Assam. At the Bilasipara Co-district Office premises, a collective singing programme of Vande Mataram was organized under the initiative of Dr. Preeti Lekha Deka, the Co-district Commissioner. During the event, Dr. Deka, along with all officials and staff members of the office, joined in unison to sing the national song, spreading a strong message of patriotism and national unity. Simultaneously, the day was also celebrated with zeal and respect at the three municipal boards under the Bilasipara Co-district — Bilasipara Municipal Board, Chapar Municipal Board, and Sapatgram Municipal Board — as well as in various schools and colleges of the region. The entire atmosphere reverberated with the soulful tune of Vande Mataram, filling the air with a deep sense of national pride and emotion.

