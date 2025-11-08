Assam: 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ celebrated at DHSK College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The words ‘Vande Mataram’ denote the immense power of love for the country, motherland, and patriotism. “This song is the immortal melody of the heart of Indian national life”, Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia said on Friday on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ celebrated at DHSK College (Autonomous). Principal Dr Saikia said that ‘Vande Mataram’ was actually a call to the people of India to love the country and people. "It expresses love for the beautiful rivers, mountains, flowers, crops, and green nature of the country," he said, and added, “Vande Mataram is a symbol of deep love for the motherland and freedom. It is a symbol of pride equal to the national flag and the national anthem.”

