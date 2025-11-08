Assam: ‘Vande Mataram’ Sung in Unison at Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Along with the rest of the nation, the Goalpara district administration on Friday sang in unison the national song 'Vande Mataram' by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on its completion of 150 years. An auspicious function in this regard was arranged at the campus of DC's office where people from different walks of life gathered.

Under the supervision of Prodip Timung, DC, the guests, officers, and employees presented the song.

Another attraction of the programme was the Goalpara Sainik School band which performed the 'Vande Mataram' song leaving the spectators speechless. DC Timung detailed the proud history of the song and narrated how it helped boost the morale of the participants of the Indian Freedom Movement against British rule.

Dr Siddhinath Sarma, former Vice-Principal of Goalpara College, through his speech translated the ‘Vande Mataram’ song in simple Assamese, which was highly appreciated.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'