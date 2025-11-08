Assam: 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ celebrated in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

Dibrugarh: The 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated with grandeur and patriotic spirit at the premises of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dibrugarh, on Thursday at 10:00 am.

The event was graced by Minister of Power, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Medical Education and Research, Prasanta Phukan, along with Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, several distinguished guests, eminent personalities, artistes, and a large gathering of citizens.

The soulful rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ by local artistes rekindled a deep sense of national pride and paid tribute to the song’s historical significance in India’s freedom movement.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Prasanta Phukan reflected on the timeless relevance of ‘Vande Mataram,’ describing it as ‘a song that continues to inspire unity, patriotism, and devotion to the motherland.’ As part of the celebration, attendees also witnessed a live broadcast of the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke on the enduring national importance of ‘Vande Mataram’ and its message of collective strength and love for the nation.

The ceremony concluded with a strong patriotic atmosphere, reaffirming the emotional and cultural resonance of ‘Vande Mataram’ even after 150 years of its composition.

