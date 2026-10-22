Assam: 16 Durga idols immersed in Numaligarh; Several accidents reported

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Durga Puja celebrations in Bokakhat co-district concluded on Wednesday, with numerous minor and major accidents being reported during the festivities. All 65 Durga Puja venues across Bokakhat fell silent as the festivities concluded. With heavy hearts, devotees placed the idols of Goddess Durga on vehicles and took them to immersion ghats. With the cooperation of locals, the police, village defence organisations, and the Thana Citizens’ Committee, the Numaligarh Jahaj Ghat witnessed the immersion of the highest number of idols.

At the Dhansiri river ghat in Numaligarh, a total of 16 Durga idols were immersed, marking the conclusion of the celebrations.