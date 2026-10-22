Assam News

Demow River Witnesses Grand Durga Idol Immersion After Six Days of Festivities

After six days of Durga Puja celebrations, the immersion of the idols was completed on Wednesday in the Demow River.
Grand Durga Idol Immersion
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A CORRESPONDENT 

DEMOW: After six days of Durga Puja celebrations, the immersion of the idols was completed on Wednesday in the Demow River. This year, there were seven Durga Puja pandals in the Demow town area. The historic Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Mahotsav 2026 has organised its 103rd year, and it is the oldest Durga Puja in the entire Demow area. Under the patronage of Demow Santipur Nabajyoti Sangha and in association with the people, the organisation has arranged the 55th Sri Sri Durga Puja at the Radha Krishna Mandir premises in Demow Santipur.

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