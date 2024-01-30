Assam: 16 shops gutted in New Market area, Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: In a devastating fire at Tinsukia’s New Market area on Sunday night as many as 16 shops were completely gutted. Among the prominent shops, a homeopathic clinic, the Old Economic Homeo Hall has been reduced to ashes. The shop owners alleged the State Fire Service though arrived in time but couldn’t do anything due to faulty motor. According to Dr Monoj Saha, president of New Market Merchant Association, out of 20 shops in B Lane, 16 shops were completely gutted and it was the fire tenders from Air Force & OIL Duliajan who saved the New Market and so also the Daily Bazar from devastation. The fire perhaps originated from an electronic shop.

