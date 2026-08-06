Assam: 16-wheeler truck crashes into shops in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A major road accident at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on Wednesday left several roadside shops completely damaged after a 16-wheeler truck lost control and rammed into a row of commercial establishments along National Highway 15.

The accident occurred near Bhanujyoti Road under Ward No. 6. The truck, bearing registration number AS01UC6617, reportedly veered off the highway and crashed into shops owned by Satyajit Malakar and rented to local traders.

A paan shop operated by Dipak Dey, a pharmacy owned by Ujjwal Sarkar and a furniture shop belonging to Dipankar Saha were among the establishments badly affected. The affected traders estimated the total loss at more than Rs 15 lakh. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

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