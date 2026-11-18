A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in Assam, celebrated its 161st foundation day on Tuesday with a daylong programme marked by enthusiasm, cultural activities, and a tribute to its glorious academic legacy.

The celebrations began in the morning with the hoisting of the school flag by Principal Basanta Kumar Goswami. Eleven additional flags were hoisted by the School Management Committee President Bhoben Bora, along with ten retired teachers of the institution.

The commemorative tribute programme was inaugurated by retired teacher Gubin Saikia, while the school wall magazine was unveiled by retired teacher Mridula Lahkar. This was followed by a colourful cultural procession through the streets of Nagaon town, which was formally inaugurated by retired teacher Kunja Mohan Bhuyan.

An open meeting was held at noon under the presidency of Principal Basanta Goswami.

Teacher Hiranya Sarma explained the objectives of the meeting, while another teacher, Mohammad Saiful Islam, anchored the entire programme.

Attending the meeting as a distinguished guest, Narmada Chetia, Inspector of Schools, Nagaon Division, highlighted various aspects of the present education policy and emphasised the responsibility of teachers in imparting education to students with dedication and sincerity. She also urged students to give utmost importance to their studies.