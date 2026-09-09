Gargaon College Marks 68th Foundation Day with Publications, Felicitations and Vision for Growth

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SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College (Autonomous) celebrated its 68th foundation day with a daylong programme on September 7.

"The journey of Gargaon College is one steeped in history and continuous evolution towards a state-of-the-art institution," stated Tolakhi Henchowa, Retd Head of the Department of Physics and Member of the Governing Body of Gargaon College, who graced the foundation day celebration of the college as the chief guest. In his lecture, Henchowa traced the historic journey of Gargaon College, located at Gargaon, the erstwhile capital of the Ahom kingdom. Considering the competitive environment in the present educational scenario, he emphasised the need to continue efforts towards advancement of the college.

The event saw the launch of two significant publications of the college. Gargayan, the annual college magazine edited by Deepshikha Phukan, was released on the occasion by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of the college. A research-based volume titled Gyanbapti under the aegis of the Gargaon College Teachers' Unit and edited by Bonika Buragohain, Nomami Dutta, and Dr Devajani Bakolial was also formally released by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta.

Dr Nilakhi Boruah, Assistant Professor of the Department of Commerce, was felicitated during the programme for obtaining a PhD degree. Several meritorious students were also felicitated on the occasion.

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