Assam: 162 villagers benefit from SSB medical camp in border area

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, organized a medical and veterinary camp at Vibrant Village Dongargaon No. 03 in the Indo-Bhutan border area under the guidance of Commandant H. K. Gupta.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of Dr. Bandana Devi Kharibam, Deputy Commandant (Medical). During the medical camp, villagers received health check-ups, medical consultations, and free medicines. A total of 162 people benefited from the camp.

As part of the Civic Action Programme, the battalion also organized a veterinary camp to provide essential healthcare services to livestock in the border area. Altogether, 37 livestock owners benefited, while 103 animals were examined and treated. The owners were also educated on animal care, disease prevention, vaccination, breed improvement, and hygiene. Free veterinary medicines were distributed. Commandant H. K. Gupta attended the programme and highlighted the importance of such welfare initiatives in strengthening cooperation and trust between the SSB and border communities. Villagers appreciated the initiative and expressed hope that more such public welfare programmes would be organized in the future.

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